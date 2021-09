“We’re working on getting some players back from injuries and I’m excited to see how that looks”. The Crested Butte Titans volleyball team is still searching for consistency as their starting rotation remains in flux with players still in and out with injuries. Nevertheless, their grit and competitiveness continues to shine through and while they lost all four matches over the past week, all is not lost.

CRESTED BUTTE, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO