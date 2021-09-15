Shen council rejects vehicle bid

(Shenandoah) -- Considerable discussion over the purchase of a new city vehicle took place at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. By a 4-to-1 vote, the council rejected the bid of $25,600 from Shore Motor Company of Clarinda for a 2022 Chevy Silverado for the city's water department. Council members rejected the bid after a local competitor expressed concerns over the bidletting. Doug Meyer, owner of Doug Meyer Chevrolet in Shenandoah and other local communities, says he emailed the council after being informed that his company was beaten on a bid from an out-of-town business. Meyer attributed his company's higher bid to a lack of inventory at his lot.