The Las Vegas Raiders are headed into their eighth season with quarterback Derek Carr and their fourth season with coach Jon Gruden. The duo has gone just 19-29 together but the last two seasons have shown signs of hope. Carr is a fairly average quarterback locked in at a pretty average price tag for the next couple of years. Gruden is in the middle of his huge contract with the Raiders. You know by now what to expect from the two. The defense is bad and there’s no other way around it.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO