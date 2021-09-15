CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Startup Aims To Transform Pet Food With Lab-made Chow

By Julie JAMMOT
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy liquid bubbling in glass tubes is key to a US startup's hopes of remaking the pet food industry by growing nutritional chow in a lab. Most pet food includes animal protein, which requires the slaughter of animals and is ultimately a source of planet-warming gases. Rich Kelleman's Colorado-based Bond...

ABC 4

RECALL: Pet food recall linked to hundreds of dog deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall warning of a Midwestern Pet Foods product, SPORTMiX, after discovering toxins in the food. The recall was issued after the consumption of SPORTMiX was linked to the death of at least 130 pets and more than 220 pet illnesses, the FDA reports.
PET SERVICES
WRAL

Next Food Frontier: Fish Made From Plants, or in a Lab

Chef Tsang Chiu King is preparing a subtle-but-significant change to his menu: He’s replacing the fish in some dishes with a plant-based alternative. “Its flavor is light and bland and the texture, like grouper, is a bit tougher,” Tsang said, referring to the alternative fish varieties he has been testing at Ming Court, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hong Kong. To boost the flavor, he adds ingredients like dates and goji berries.
progressivegrocer.com

​​​​​​​Cub Foods Launches Fresh Food Supply Chain Transformation

The 80 store Cub Foods division of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), is working with Afresh Technologies on a fresh food supply chain initiative designed to improve produce operations by improving freshness, growing sales and reducing waste. Cub plans to implement Afresh’s fresh operating system into select stores across the...
petsplusmag.com

Kure Pet Food Announces Product Distribution

The eagerly anticipated products from Kure Pet Food arrive this month. Led by raw-feeding pioneers and sisters Jacqueline Hill and Roxanne Stone, with Dr. Doug Knueven, the new company, Initial LLC, the manufacturer of Kure Pet Food, is independently farmer-owned, operated and sourced in the rural valleys of Pennsylvania. Raw...
PET SERVICES
franchising.com

Nation’s Leading Neighborhood Pet Retailer, Pet Supplies Plus, Expands Offerings to Include Prescription Products

Pet Supplies Plus Now Offers Prescription Pet Medications and Food, Signaling the Brand’s Commitment to Convenience as Pet Ownership Continues to Surge Across the Country. September 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // Livonia, Mich. - Pet Supplies Plus, the nation’s leading pet retail franchise, continues to make good on its promise of convenience to pet owners everywhere. The neighborhood-favorite brand has officially expanded its offerings to include prescription pet medications and food. Available online, this expanded array of products allows Pet Supplies Plus to continue to meet evolving pet parent needs – truly becoming a one-stop shop for busy pet owners.
PET SERVICES
Marie Claire

This Pet Food Dispenser Is a Game-Changer for My Pet

Like millions of other people in the U.S., the biggest bright spot of the lockdown of 2020 was that it gave me the time I needed to adopt, train, and bond with a dog. Since we picked Dusty up at a shelter last year, this little cattle dog has become a combination of my best friend, my stress ball (cannot recommend enough channeling your anxiety into dog tummy rubs), and as I like to call him, my beautiful biological son. (What? He has my eyes!)
Discover Mag

The 22 Best Dog Foods For Labs

Labrador retrievers are some of the most recognizable and beloved dog breeds in the world. Their signature look and loyal temperament are beloved by children, seniors, and adults alike. They’re loyal, loving, and fiercely protective. Who doesn’t just love a lab puppy, anyway?. Labs have a nice, shiny coat when...
Motley Fool

Best Pet Food Stocks for Animal Lovers

Interest in the pet industry has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are a lot of reasons to invest in pet stocks. In fact, if you were to make a list of the top qualities in consumer-facing stocks, the pet food industry would check virtually every box. Pet products...
PET SERVICES
Axios

The environmental benefits of lab-made dairy products

Key components in dairy products can be made in a lab with a much smaller environmental footprint than conventional dairy products, according to an analysis by lab-made dairy startup Perfect Day. Why it matters: Cows — and the methane they produce — are a major contributor to the overall greenhouse...
ENVIRONMENT
petproductnews.com

Pet Food Express Hosts Virtual Pet Fair and In-Store Adoption Events

Pet Food Express has kicked off its Virtual Pet Fair. Running through Sept. 30 on the Pet Food Express website, the Virtual Pet Fair will offer animal lovers the chance to meet and adopt new pets from more than 100 rescue and shelter partners from all over California. In addition,...
PET SERVICES
meatpoultry.com

Framework for pet food processing sustainability laid out

BOULDER, COLO. — The Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) has released a new framework tool to help pet food processors recognize four key factors affecting the sustainability of protein sources. The framework considers the environmental and social impacts, nutrition, and animal welfare, and also provides tips for improving protein sustainability in pet food formulations.
PET SERVICES
Herald Times

Food Fare: Transforming veggies, transforming ourselves

Perhaps, if you know us from around town, you may have discovered that I recently gave my spouse his first haircut since 2002. We had a nice ceremony. Frank had copied, in his sweet and slanting longhand, passages from several sacred texts: the Hebrew passage in which Samson describes the source of his strength, the Sanskrit passage in which Prince Rama cuts off his dreadlocks before ascending the throne of his kingdom.
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

The Pet Food That Passed This mbg Pet Parent's High Standards

As a nurse who's passionate about working out and busy taking care of her two dogs, Leo and Arbor, nutrition is super important to Becky LaChance. But just like feeding herself the right food helps her life run more smoothly, Becky knows that her two pups also greatly benefit from wholesome, minimally processed food. That's why she turned to Instinct Raw to better support the unique health needs of Leo and Arbor. Between Leo's weight management and Arbor's sensitive belly, she's found that a raw food diet is the most supportive option. And after a regular raw diet, not only are her pups more excited come mealtime, but they have more healthful energy throughout the day. "Leo and Arbor are everything to me," Becky says. "I call them my best friends." And it's only the best food for our best friends.
PETS
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Food Truck Startup Checklist (Infographic)

The UK is seeing a significant increase in the number of food vans – many of which came into their own during the COVID-19 pandemic with indoor food venues having shut their doors. The question is, how do you get involved in such a market, find your niche, and make a success of things?
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Welcome to Recovery Lab: Food

The pandemic led to a wave of innovation around food and nutrition that will have lasting impacts on how and what Americans eat.
Middletown Press

Reggae or lullaby? Stamford startup streams soothing tunes for pets

Could be there’s more than a few dogs in Greenwich that dig lullabies, but you can consider Miles Davis at the head of the pack. And the dog’s owner Derrick Garnett promises a lot more will follow, as he rolls out his Zoundz Music for Pets app as a streaming service with calming tunes to help people and pets — and their vets — better connect.
truthaboutpetfood.com

When Pet Food Ingredients Kill People

Two employees died on 9/12/21 at the Valley Proteins rendering facility in Fayetteville, NC. Television station WRAL states “An employee at the plant told WRAL News that working in these settings can be risky. The employee, who asked to not be identified, said it’s likely the two employees found unresponsive were exposed to hydrogen sulfide while working in the pit. High exposures to the gas can be extremely dangerous, and even deadly, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Gin Lee

Homemade vegetable chicken and rice pet food

Homemade vegetable chicken and rice pet food.Virginia Watkins. When I have extra chicken stock, guess where most of it goes! Yes, in my homemade pet food. This recipe isn't just for pups; some cats will eat it too. Well, my spoiled house cat won't, but feral cats definitely will. As for my Boxer pup, her tail is always wagging for a bowl of vegetable chicken and rice dinner.
Norwalk Hour

This 'Brain Food' Company Aims to Disrupt an $38B+ Industry

Anybody can invest alongside professional venture capitalists and contribute to the future's most promising companies. For instance, right now, for as little as $351, you can invest in the already-profitable TruBrain alongside venture capitalists who have also invested in Reddit, Uber, and AirBnB. TruBrain is in the nootropics industry, which recently made news with giant food company Unilever acquiring Onnit, who also plays in the hot nootropics space. Nootropics are supplements and other substances that claim to improve cognitive funtions like memory and creativity. Time is running out to invest as TruBrain nears the launch of the bespoke "brain food" product line.
INDUSTRY

