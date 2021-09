NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A grand jury declined to indict former NYPD Officer David Afanador, who was accused of using an illegal chokehold during an arrest last year in Queens. Cellphone video captured Afanador using the apparent chokehold while arresting Ricky Bellevue last June on the Far Rockaway boardwalk, causing Bellevue to lose consciousness. District Attorney Melinda Katz said the law prohibits her from discussing grand jury proceedings, but she said she is moving to have the hearings unsealed. Afanador was arrested again in March for allegedly firing a gun into the ocean on Long Island. He was also charged with pistol-whipping a...

QUEENS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO