CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres sign reliever Ross Detwiler to major league contract

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5KPK_0bwLQT6E00
San Diego already had a vacancy on the 40-man roster, so no move was necessary to make space for Ross Detwiler. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Padres announced they’ve signed reliever Ross Detwiler to a major league contract. Righty Shaun Anderson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to clear active roster space. San Diego already had a vacancy on the 40-man roster, so no move was necessary in that regard.

Detwiler had previously spent the entire 2021 campaign with the Marlins, who signed him to a one-year, $850K guarantee over the offseason. The veteran southpaw spent the year as a bullpen option for Miami manager Don Mattingly, working primarily in lower-leverage situations. Detwiler made 46 appearances (including five starts as an opener) and worked 45 1/3 innings of 4.96 ERA ball.

It has been an interesting season for Detwiler, who has revamped his plan of attack. Generally a low-strikeout, ground-ball oriented hurler, he’s tweaked his pitch mix and gotten wildly different results than he has in years past. Detwiler has cut his sinker usage nearly in half in favor of a more four-seam-heavy approach. That has resulted in a career-best strikeout rate (28%), with hitters taking a career-high 19.2% of his offerings for called strikes. But it’s come with an accompanying dip in ground balls, as Detwiler has gone from inducing grounders on more than half the balls in play against him between 2019-20 down to 39.7% this season.

With Detwiler nearing free agency anyways, the non-contending Marlins designated him for assignment and released him over the weekend. Miami will remain on the hook for the majority of Detwiler’s remaining salary, with the Friars responsible for paying him only the prorated portion of the league minimum for his final couple of weeks of work.

Detwiler signs with San Diego after August 31, so he won’t be eligible for the Padres’ postseason roster if the team makes it to the playoffs. The 35-year-old will get an opportunity to pitch in meaningful games down the stretch, though, as he tries to help the Friars get into the postseason before again reaching free agency this winter.

For the Padres, there’s no real harm in bringing Detwiler aboard. They entered play Tuesday night tied with the Cardinals, half a game behind the Reds for the National League’s final playoff spot. Their season quite obviously hangs in the balance over their final 19 games, but the pitching staff continues to deal with injuries. Chris Paddack landed on the injured list Monday night, and Blake Snell left his most recent start early. Detwiler’s not a true rotation option at this stage of his career, but he’s capable of shouldering an inning or two to deepen an overall pitching staff that might have to rely on a few bullpen games down the stretch.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
chatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Could Ross Detwiler save the bullpen?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 21: Ross Detwiler #54 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on May 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The St. Louis Cardinals have worked their top bullpen arms hard. Could newly available Ross...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Ross Detwiler
Person
Shaun Anderson
Person
Blake Snell
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins designate LHP Ross Detwiler, select Olympian Eddy Alvarez

The Marlins announced that left-hander Ross Detwiler has been designated for assignment. The move opens up space for Eddy Alvarez to join Miami’s roster for the first time this season. The infielder’s contract has been selected from Triple-A Jacksonville. After working as a low-strikeout, groundball specialist for his first 12...
MLB
The Ringer

How One Padres Reliever Is Plunking His Way to an Unlikely HBP Record

Despite little name recognition, Austin Adams is one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. Among all pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched in 2021, the right-handed Padres reliever is allowing the lowest slugging percentage (.201) and the third-lowest batting average (.149), behind only Jacob deGrom and Josh Hader.
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Padres’ reliever Austin Adams obliterates MLB’s hit-by-pitch record

Would you step up to the plate in a Major League game if you knew there was a 10 percent chance you were about to get hit by one of the pitches? Maybe you’d put a foot in the box and stand in the corner and hope the pitcher had enough control this time, but every time that pitcher started his windup, wouldn’t it be racing through your mind, “Where is this one going to go? Am I about to get hit in the face? Am I too worried about getting hit by this next pitch that he’ll just blow a fastball right by me? What if he throws a slider that starts in and looks like it is going to hit me and then breaks into the strike zone?”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Major League#National League#Reds#Triple A El Paso#Marlins#Cardinals#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
Sportico

Minor League Club Scores Win in Contraction Lawsuit

Major League Baseball’s move to strip 40 minor league teams of affiliations is central to a recent ruling by New York County Justice (Judge) Barry Ostrager. On Aug. 24, the judge partially denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Tri-City ValleyCats, against their former parent club, the Houston Astros, and MLB. Judge Ostrager’s order paves the way for ValleyCats’ attorneys to seek potentially invasive discovery requests of MLB, including the sharing of sensitive emails and the taking of sworn testimony. And while many of the team’s claims were dismissed, they may be eligible for compensation due to lost...
NFL
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign veteran shortstop, former top prospect José Iglesias to major-league deal

Iglesias, 31, was released by the Angels on Friday and had been spotted at Fenway Park on Monday morning before his signing was made official. In 114 games with Los Angeles this season, Iglesias slashed .259/.295/.375 (84 wRC+) with 23 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 41 RBI, 57 runs scored, five stolen bases, 18 walks, and 66 strikeouts across 447 plate appearances while seeing all of his playing time come at shortstop.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy