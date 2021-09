The most valuable piece of real estate for any cap-ologist or executive planning is the rookie contract. When players enter the league as first-round picks, every player is on intentionally deflated contracts. Future stars taken with the first overall pick are limited to a $12-million salary. Fifth overall pick Jalen Suggs will eat up only $6.6 million in cap room and top off at $9.2 million in the final year of his contract.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO