In 2019, Gleyber Torres was seen as the next great shortstop for not just the New York Yankees, but for baseball. Likable guy, great personality and was pretty good. Since his big 2019 postseason where he hit .324 with three home runs and 10 RBI, he has been virtually non-existent on both sides of the ball. We knew his defense was shabby, but it looks like that has transferred over to the batter’s box now.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO