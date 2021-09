(Arlington, VA) — The Pentagon is not denying that a top U.S. general privately called China in an attempt to avert war during the end of the Trump presidency. The book “Peril” describes calls Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley made to his Chinese counterpart over fears — that would reflect poorly on Milley’s fitness for his job– that former President Trump might try to start a war in his final months in office to bolster his popularity. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it’s not unusual for a Joint Chiefs chairman to call counterparts in other countries. Milley reportedly ordered senior military officials not to take orders from anyone on the possible use of nuclear weapons unless he was involved–which could be considered a serious violation of the law.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO