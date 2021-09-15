CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Citrix Systems explores potential sale after 2021 stock rout – Bloomberg News

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – Cloud computing company Citrix Systems Inc is working with advisers weighing whether to sell itself after its stock tumbled this year, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3zcQ3ni on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter. The workplace software maker plans to gauge the interest of potential buyers over the next...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg News#Reuters#Citrix Systems Inc#Citrix Systems
chainstoreage.com

Mattress Firm parent exploring potential IPO

Mattress Firm Group Inc. has taken the first step in going public. The company, which is owned by South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff International Holdings, disclosed Monday that it has "confidentially" filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The mattress retailer said it has not yet determined how many shares it might offer in an IPO, or the expected pricing.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks hard hit in selloff

Components of the Financial Select SPDR Fund outpaced other sectors into the red in early trading on Monday as part of a broad market selloff tied to jitters around China property giant Evergrande. Berkshire Hathaway fell 1.6%, JPMorgan Chase dropped 2.5%, Bank of America gave up 2.9%, Wells Fargo dropped 3.1%, Morgan Stanley fell 2.8%, Citigroup retreated by 3.4%, Goldman Sachs dropped 3.1% and BlackRock fell 2.6%. The Financial Select SPDR Fund is off by 2.1%, outpacing the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500 into negative territory.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Canopy Growth price target on lower sales

Canopy Growth Corp. analyst Pablo Zuanic on Monday cut his 12-month price target on Canopy Growth Corp. , to C$21 from C$30.50 on a lower sales outlook for the Canadian cannabis company amid price pressure in the business. Zuanic reiterated a neutral rating on the stock and said he expects September quarterly sales to fall to C$135 million, compared to the analyst consensus of C$156 million. "We agree that Canopy Growth, under CEO David Klein, has made significant strides [by] cutting costs, refocusing the business, building a U.S. ecosystem for growth now in CBD/consumer packaged goods and in THC in the future upon federal permissibility," he said. While the company will benefit from a full quarter of its recently acquired Supreme Cannabis business, it will be offset by a low teens decline in the base domestic cannabis business, he said. Canopy is attempting a pivot away from value-price cannabis, but results so far are mixed, he said. Shares of Canopy Growth are down 40% so far this year, compared to an 8.6% rise by the Cannabis ETF . Shares of Canopy Growth dipped 1.5% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Evergrande worries spark panic-like selling in NYSE as Dow industrials skid over 800 points Monday

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as global stocks confronted a sharp selloff that has been attributed partly to concerns about the collapse of Chinese developer Evergrande. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.088 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. The reading comes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 2.4% at 33,762; the S&P 500 index was off 2.4% at 4,327 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 2.8% lower at 14,616.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Freshworks raised expected pricing of IPO, boosting possible valuation to up to $9.6 billion

Freshworks Inc. said Monday that the expected pricing of its initial public offering has increased, to between $32 and $34 a share from between $28 and $32 a share. The company is still looking to offer 28.5 million shares in the IPO, so the what the company is expected to raise has increased to up to $969.0 million from up to $912.0 million. The total number of shares outstanding after the IPO remains 281.43 million shares, so the company's expected valuation increases to up to $9.57 billion from $9.01 billion with the expected pricing increase. The California-based customer experience and IT service management software company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 4.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Toast boosts expected IPO pricing, could be valued at up to $18 billion

Payment-technology company Toast Inc. offered updating pricing expectations Monday for its upcoming initial public offering. The company now expects the offering to price at $34 to $36 a share, up from $30 to $33 a share previously. Toast still intends to 21.7 million shares through the deal, so the company could raise up to $781 million at the high end of the expected pricing range. The offering would value Toast at up to $18 billion at the high end of the range. Toast offers payment processing and order-management software for restaurants. Its planned IPO comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 4.0% over the past three months and as the S&P 500 has gained 4.2% in that span.
MARKETS
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS
wsau.com

France’s OVHcloud prepares for $4.7 billion IPO- WSJ

(Reuters) – French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud plans to launch a possible initial public offering as soon as Monday that could value it at more than $4.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3nP539c on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The cloud-service provider won’t make any final...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy