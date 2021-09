HARRISBURG – Members of the PA House Health Committee are calling on the Joint Committee on Documents to review the latest mask mandate for PA school entities. The Joint Committee on Documents is made up of 11 members, including leaders from both chambers, appointees from the executive branch, the attorney general, and two members of the public. In its letter, the Health Committee argues that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam violated the law by issuing the August 31 order because the order is a ‘rule’ or ‘regulation’ and Beam did not follow the rule-making procedures that are required under the Commonwealth Documents Law and the Regulatory Review Act. In asking the Joint Committee to review the mandate, the state Health Committee believes the Wolf Administration overstepped its authority. You can read the letter by CLICKING THIS LINK.

