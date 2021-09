New York City FC faced FC Cincinnati over the weekend, and finally won their third road match of the year. The last time New York City FC saw FC Cincinnati, the boys in Bronx blue demolished them in a 5-0 win. Now, months later, NYCFC looked to beat the second to last place team in the Eastern Conference for the second time in 2021. This time, the Pigeons were visiting them in Ohio, and road matches have been challenging this season.

MLS ・ 17 HOURS AGO