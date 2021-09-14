Highland Village City Council votes to keep property tax rate steady for upcoming year

The Richardson ISD board of trustees adopted a slightly lower property tax rate at its Sept. 20 meeting that will generate more funds for the district than the 2020-21 rate. The adopted rate of $1.3909 per $100 property valuation is nearly 1% lower than the rate passed last year. However, it will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s rate, according to a document prepared for the board. Chief Financial Officer David Pate said the new rate is effectively a 2.41% increase over the $1.4047 per $100 property valuation adopted for the 2020-21 school year.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO