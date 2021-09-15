Depth the difference for Hanover field hockey

HANOVER — Senior Natalie Feyrer scored a hat trick as the Hanover High field hockey team defeated Mascoma, 5-1, on Tuesday at Merriman-Branch Field. Hanover (5-0-0) utilized its depth en route to victory. While Mascoma (0-5-0) started strong and led for a brief period in the first quarter, Hanover was able to settle in and maintain higher energy further into the game. The Royals had just two subs available, while Hanover had five.