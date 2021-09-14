CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Leaders’ Debate | Preview

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Lake PBS is proud to bring you the final leaders’ debate as Canada’s 2021 federal election comes to a close. Before Canadians head to the polls you can hear party leaders make their last pleas to voters. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh,...

mountainlake.org

Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders wade into Canada election

Former US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders weighed in on Canada's election Friday, endorsing liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively. "I'm wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday's election," said the former American first lady and secretary of state who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race.
EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada’s close election?

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. Here’s a guide to Monday’s election:
#Elxn44: ‘All Platforms are Not Equal’ as Party Leaders Debate Climate

Our continuing coverage of Canada’s federal election September 20 carries the #Elxn44 tag. You can use the search engine on our site to find other stories in the series. Climate held its position as a top-tier issue in last night’s English-language debate, parties tussled over their campaign pledges, and Calgarians declared climate action their top concern in upcoming federal and municipal votes as Canada’s national election campaign entered its last 10 days.
Canada PM Trudeau Portrays Main Rival as Weak in Key Leaders' Debate

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing potential defeat in a Sept. 20 election, on Thursday used a key leaders' debate to take aim at his main rival, portraying him as weak and ineffective. Polls show Erin O'Toole's Conservative Party has a chance of winning the election and ending...
Factbox-The leaders of the main parties contesting Canada's election

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Here are brief profiles of the main Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept. 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) - Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. Damaged by allegations that his government improperly intervened in a criminal case against a Quebec-based construction company and by revelations that he had worn blackface as a younger man, Trudeau lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters during the current campaign, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
Canadians could make Trudeau pay for his gamble

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Polls show the Liberal Party of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an almost dead heat...
Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canada's election

On the final campaign day of a tight election battle, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that his Conservative opponents would weaken the nation's battle against the pandemic and said Canadians need a government that follows science.Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a close race with the rival Conservatives and that it is unlikely on Monday to get the outright majority needed to govern without relying on an opposition party to remain in power.“We do not need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show the leadership of vaccinations and on science that we need to end...
Everything you need to know about the Canadian election

OTTAWA — The fate of Justin Trudeau’s early election gambit now rests with voters. What Canada’s incumbent prime minister had expected would be an easy majority win risks returning him another minority government, inviting yet more questions about why he called an election in the first place. Election day is...
