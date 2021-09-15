CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukunoo Featured on Pepsi and Marcus Samuelsson's Docuseries

Cover picture for the article[ORLANDO] – To celebrate the rich history behind Black-owned restaurants, Pepsi is partnering with Marcus Samuelsson for a new mini-episodic docuseries called “You Have to Taste This.” Highlighting the diverse diaspora of Black cuisine in America, from Caribbean to Southern and more, the series kicks off with four episodes starting in the South that will take viewers on a culinary journey by uncovering the stories behind the chefs and their unique travel-worthy dishes.

