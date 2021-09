The Austin girls tennis team grabbed its first win of the season by edging out Mankato East/Loyola (2-6 overall, 2-3 Big Nine) by a score of 4-3 at Paulson Courts Tuesday. The Packers (1-2 overall, 1-2 Big Nine) swept the singles matches as Gracie Schmitt and Kaitlin Meirgerd won in two sets and Riley Hetzel and Jenna Hetzel each one in three sets.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO