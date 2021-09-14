CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Post: FBI fires agent accused of failing to properly investigate Larry Nassar

wlsam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI has fired an agent who is accused of failing to launch a proper investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The agent, Michael Langeman, lost his job last week, two people familiar with the matter told the Post. Langeman was a supervisory special agent in the FBI’s Indianapolis office and had interviewed star gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar.

www.wlsam.com

