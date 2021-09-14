Augusta Soul Festival expected to begin in 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hoping it's Soul Festival - a festival centered around music and James Brown - will kick off in 2022. During The Sept. 14 commission committee meetings, commissioners received an update from Destination Augusta, who is partnering with the city to make the festival happen. Planning for the Soul Festival began in 2017 but Destination Augusta says the pandemic slowed progress down. The organization says its now in need of the $100,000 the city allocated to the Soul Festival in order to secure the talent needed for the festival. The city says live entertainment will be a great attraction for new residents.