'Our shelter is full': Atlanta Humane Society to hold 'name your price' adoption event

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Humane Society is completely full, and are holding a special event to help find forever homes for the many dogs and cats they rescue. Both the West Midtown and Alpharetta locations will be participating in a “name your price” adoption event, wherein prospective pet owners decide what they want to pay for adoption fees, including for puppies and kittens. The promotion will only run from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19.