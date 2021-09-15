CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

'Our shelter is full': Atlanta Humane Society to hold 'name your price' adoption event

By Catherine Catoura
CBS 46
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Humane Society is completely full, and are holding a special event to help find forever homes for the many dogs and cats they rescue. Both the West Midtown and Alpharetta locations will be participating in a “name your price” adoption event, wherein prospective pet owners decide what they want to pay for adoption fees, including for puppies and kittens. The promotion will only run from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19.

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Alpharetta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Society
Alpharetta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Society
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dog#Pet Owners

Comments / 0

Community Policy