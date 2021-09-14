CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

James F. Marshall 1928 - 2021

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 7 days ago

James F. Marshall, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Diamond Willow in Grand Rapids, MN. James was born in 1928 to Robert and Sarah Marshall in Beloit, WI. He graduated from Cretin High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, then went into the U.S. Army to serve his country. After he was discharged, he attended and graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul with a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics. He also attended MIT for a short while. James was employed as an electrical engineer for Honeywell for over 30 years where he developed six patents. After he retired, he and Shirley moved up to the Grand Rapids area in 1988. He enjoyed retirement, and the couple became very active with the Community Presbyterian church. James was also a member of the Blandin Male Chorus. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, and loved spending time at his cabin. James passionate about inventing things and was active Hamm Radio operator.

