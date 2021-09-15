CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker reveals how authoritarianism is in the US

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Where's Kamala Harris? 'The Five' investigates

Washington Post

How Republicans manage to be both anarchists and authoritarians

Republicans are confused about their views and confusing to outsiders. Hypocrisy and incoherence, opportunism and irrationality are the hallmarks of the Trumplican Party. It is hard to find a consistent through-line beyond “owning the libs,” i.e., doing and saying whatever is most likely to outrage progressive opinion. Trying to make...
Fox News

New York Times pens Psaki puff piece after bad week for the Biden administration

White House press secretary Jen Psaki received a flattering profile piece from the New York Times after several setbacks for the Biden administration. On Friday, the New York Times published an article titled "Bully Pulpit No More: Jen Psaki’s Turn at the Lectern" by Michael Grynbaum. Along with describing Psaki’s past experience, the piece repeatedly referred to her as "straightforward" and "professional."
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
MSNBC

Trump, Republicans and white evangelicals are forming a powerful trifecta

According to new analysis from Pew Research center, "evangelical" doesn’t mean born-again anymore; it means Republican. Of course, evangelicals have embraced the Republican party since the late 1970s, but, per the analysis, more white Americans adopted the evangelical label between 2016 and 2020, years that include former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and his time in the White House.
mediaite.com

Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the...
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
NBC News

Trump's purge of Republican party scores another win

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) announced his retirement this week. A two-term member of Congress, Gonzalez was facing a primary challenge from former Trump White House aide Max Miller, whom Trump has endorsed.Sept. 19, 2021.
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration finally forced to stop lying

As American forces were pulling out of Afghanistan this summer, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced a new and highly innovative intelligence partnership. The Pentagon, Milley said, would begin sharing classified information with the Taliban — the bearded religious extremists in man pajamas that for 20 years we’ve been told pose a major threat to the United States. But no longer, they’re our partners now. The Biden administration, Milley explained, was open to coordinating with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes against our new enemies — a shadowy group that may or may not actually exist, called "ISIS-K":
