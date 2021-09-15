CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fun @ Island H20 Water Park

 5 days ago
Island H20 Water Park

Have fun this Fall at Island H20 Water Park! For a limited time, click here to save 30% off admission. Purchase now to try Orlando’s newest water park with less crowds and less cost.

Orlando’s newest water park features fun for the whole family. From a wave pool, lazy river, and adults only pool, to kids areas, body slides, and mat racers. There is something for everyone. Play more, pay less at Island H20 Water Park!

You can also enter for your opportunity to win four tickets below!

WDBO

Local contractor; volunteers help make improvements to the Give Kids the World Villa

Kissimmee,Fla. — Volunteers from across Central Florida spent most of their Monday making repairs to the Give the Kids the World Village in Kissimmee. AGC Charities, local contractor Wharton-Smith, along with dozens of volunteers helped build and install nearly 1,000 feet of new fencing at the 89-acre Village. The new fencing serves as a safety barrier around the largest of several ponds located in the village.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDBO

Harvest Moon to shine as fall brings on earlier nights

Get the telescopes ready, as Monday is the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that comes the closest to the autumn equinox. The equinox lands on Sept. 22, with the Full Moon landing on Sept. 20, exactly at 7:54 p.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
ASTRONOMY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

