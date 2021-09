According to the Berlin Connecticut Police Department, the woman accused of assaulting a United States Navy sailor at Central Pizza turned herself in at police headquarters. Lori Desjardins of Southington was charged with one count of assault in the 3rd degree and one count of breach of peace in the 2nd degree and was released on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on September 23.

BERLIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO