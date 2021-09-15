Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?
Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?. The second episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment has arrived, and it marks Judith Light’s first appearance in the series. Susan Carpenter-McMillan (played by Annaleigh Ashford) is presented as Paula Jones’s (played by Light) spokesperson, catapulting Jones’s case into the public spotlight. This page has all of the information you need about Judith Light.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0