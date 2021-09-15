CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man United suffers a shock Champions League defeat as Lukaku gives Chelsea a boost.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan United suffers a shock Champions League defeat as Lukaku gives Chelsea a boost. Despite a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United lost 2-1 to Young Boys in their Champions League opening on Tuesday, while Chelsea began their title defense by defeating Zenit. Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona 3-0 at Camp...

washingtonnewsday.com

goal.com

South Americans cleared to play in Premier League this weekend in boost for Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea & Man Utd

Players from Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Mexico will all be able to play after doubts over their availability. Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will be able to field their South American and Mexican international players in this weekend’s fixtures, Goal can confirm. Following extensive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Romelu Lukaku breaks the deadlock as champions Chelsea open up defence with win

Romelu Lukaku’s pinpoint header rescued Chelsea’s first match as Champions League holders in a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg. Belgium hitman Lukaku bagged his third goal in two games and his fourth for Chelsea since his £98million switch from Inter Milan. The 28-year-old converted captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s hanging far-post...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Chelsea boost as Romelu Lukaku picks up yellow card suspension

Good news, Chelsea fans… Romelu Lukaku will NOT be travelling with the Belgium squad to face Belarus away from home. Lukaku has enjoyed a superb international break with his country, having scored three goals in two appearances, as well as making his 100th appearance for the Red Devils. The 28-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man Utd hit new Champions League low in defeat to Young Boys

The Red Devils played more than an hour without registering a single shot to compound a forgettable afternoon for the club in Bern. Even with Cristiano Ronaldo in fine form, Manchester United's lack of firepower was badly exposed on Tuesday as they went down to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Young Boys.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League scores, highlights: Live updates as Chelsea, Juventus in action after Man United upset

It's one of the most anticipated days of the soccer calendar -- the UEFA Champions League's group stage kicked off on Tuesday and so far Matchday 1 has not disappointed. The early matches both offered red cards to kick the tournament off with a bit of spice as Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal for Manchester United was erased by Young Boys after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off. The Swiss side went on to capitalize on a last minute error from Jesse Lingard and American Jordan Pefok scored at the death to give the underdogs all three points. And in Sevilla there were four (yes four!) first half penalties, but only two were converted as visitors Salzburg missed two of their three leaving the match tied 1-1 at halftime, which was how it ended despite Sevilla's Youssef El-Nesyri picking up a second yellow for diving. The late slate is headlined by Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich, a match which we're covering in full here, and also sees Chelsea and Juventus as the favorites in their games against Zenit and Malmo respectively and an intriguing matchup between Villarreal and Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

New stars, old problems for Man United in Champions League

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Missing out on the Champions League knockout rounds for a third straight season is unthinkable with Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United. Yet the same kind of problems carried over from last season’s failed campaign to the one that started badly Tuesday in Switzerland. Errors in defense plus lapses of discipline led to an ill-timed red card and contributed to a 2-1 loss at unheralded Young Boys. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer noted the similarities to last season. Solskjaer says “make a mistake and you get punished.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Seven defeats in 11 Champions League games for Manchester United boss

Manchester United launched their latest Champions League campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat by Young Boys on a night when even Cristiano Ronaldo could not spare their blushes.The reverse in Bern was the seventh in 11 games in the competition since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager at Old Trafford.Here, the PA news agency takes a look some difficult European evenings for the Norwegian and his team.Man Utd 0 Paris St Germain 2 (February 12, 2019)Still in caretaker charge and with 10 wins and a draw in all competitions to his name, Solskjaer’s Champions League debut as manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Harry Maguire insists Manchester United have 'loads of time to bounce back' from shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys as defender backs Jesse Lingard to learn from his disastrous last-minute backpass

Harry Maguire is confident Manchester United will recover from their nightmare Champions League start but knows they have to cut out the ill-discipline and errors that cost them in the defeat to Young Boys. A kind-looking group started with the Red Devils' easiest away match, yet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stuttering...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku proves the difference again for Chelsea with his fourth goal in four matches as Blues begin their Champions League defence with a narrow win against stubborn Zenit St Petersburg

Last season, when they won the Champions League, Chelsea were deemed to have the best overall player in the competition, the best midfielder, the best goalkeeper and the best coach. This season, as they set out to defend the title, they have Romelu Lukaku. And quite an acquisition he is...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku is what Chelsea were 'missing', hails Thomas Tuchel as 'world-class' striker fires Champions League holders to victory over Zenit

Thomas Tuchel admits Romelu Lukaku is the type of player Chelsea were 'missing' last season after he earned the Blues a win over Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday. Lukaku scored his fourth goal in four matches since rejoining the West London club for £98million this summer by heading home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross in the 69th minute of the game to win 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves remembered by Spurs and Chelsea, two clubs elevated by his magical goalscoring touch

All four corners of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were united before the match and at half-time. By the end, only one corner had reason to cheer, as Chelsea triumphed 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in an encounter diluted from its usual fury by the news of Jimmy Greaves’s passing in the early hours of Sunday morning.Those lucky enough to have witnessed Greaves speak of sharp movements and efficient finishes, two aspects of forward play that his peers and countless others since have struggled to master. Both of which seemed to come naturally to him. His most profound work came in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's a finisher, a killer': Joe Cole claims Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku will be the Champions League top goalscorer this season after scoring winner in Blues' victory over Zenit

Joe Cole has backed 'killer' Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to finish as the Champions League's top goalscorer this season after he earned the Blues a win over Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday. The Belgian forward scored his fourth goal in four matches since rejoining the west London club for £98million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Solskjaer demands Man Utd response after Champions League defeat

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United must “do better” after their embarrassing midweek Champions League defeat as he prepares to take his Premier League leaders to face West Ham. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off against Young Boys in Tuesday’s opening Group F encounter, with Jesse Lingard’s errant...
PREMIER LEAGUE

