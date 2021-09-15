CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California's Newsom recall election results to start rolling in as polls close

By Paul Steinhauser
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe polls have just closed in the California recall election of embattled first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, and we’re awaiting first results. Newsom, who was overwhelmingly elected governor in 2018 in the heavily blue state, is facing a recall sparked last year mainly over accusations that he mishandled his state’s response to the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century.

California drivers react to the most expensive gas in America

California travelers stopping by America's most expensive gas station reacted to the soaring prices and more general inflation gripping U.S. consumers. "A little insane, right?" one man traveling through Mendocino, a small coastal city in northern California with beautiful views, told Fox News. Another man agreed. "It’s a problem," he...
Washington Post

Larry Elder tried his own Big Lie. He did Democrats — and democracy — a favor.

Will Wilkinson publishes the Model Citizen newsletter. He is a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute. This week, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom crushed the bid to oust him from office by a roughly 27-percentage-point, 2.5 million-vote margin, with around three-quarters of votes counted as of Wednesday. Unseating Newsom was unlikely. But that didn’t stop Republican Larry Elder — the hard-right radio personality who emerged as Newsom’s leading challenger — from trying to preemptively delegitimize the result with intimations of voter fraud.
The Week

Arnold Schwarzenegger says recall debacle has sunk California GOP from box office flop to 'direct-to-video'

"California Republicans thought they found a unifying rallying cry in the recall attempt against Gov. Gavin Newsom," the Los Angeles Times reports. "Instead, the campaign exposed — and even worsened — some of the long-standing clashes between the establishment and grass-roots base, while leaving unsettled the question of how the party can stop its losing streak in the state."
Washington Post

California’s recall election makes it abundantly clear: Trump is lying about election fraud

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landslide victory in Tuesday’s recall election was unsurprising to anyone with a cursory knowledge of the state’s voting habits. The preliminary results also starkly rebuke former president Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated pre-election charge that the vote was rigged. Trump, as usual, provides no evidence that anything was...
The Independent

Gavin Newsom says his emphatic California recall win shows Democrats should ‘stiffen their spines’ on Covid action

A day after winning California’s recall election, governor Gavin Newsom said Democrats need to strengthen their efforts to tamp down the spread of Covid-19. “We need to stiffen our spines and lean into keeping people safe and healthy. That we shouldn’t be timid in trying to protect people’s lives and mitigate the spread and transmission of this disease. That it’s the right thing to do, but it’s also a motivating factor in this election,” Mr Newsom told CBS News when asked for his takeaways on his win.
Brookings Institution

Pandemic Politics: Why Gavin Newsom beat the recall and Ron DeSantis is in trouble

In November 2018, Gavin Newsom won the race for the California governor with 62% of the vote, the highest share ever for a Democratic candidate. But by the summer of 2021, after a series of missteps, Newsom was in danger of losing a recall election that would have removed him from office. Polls showed a dead heat between supporters and opponents of the recall, a stunning development in one of the bluest states in the country.
