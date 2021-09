Leeds [UK], September 13 (ANI): Liverpool FC's Harvey Elliott who suffered a horror ankle injury in the game against Leeds United on Sunday stated that he is now totally focused on recovery and is looking to come back 'faster, fitter, and stronger.'The 18-year-old was stretchered from the field at Elland Road after sustaining the injury in a challenge midway through the second half. Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and the Merseyside club will offer a further update on his prognosis in due course.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO