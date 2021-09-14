CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight Star Fired by Unacceptable Behavior! UK

By Amy Comfi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipant on the UK’s version Married at First SightBad behavior has led to the removal of this item. Digital Spy There is reports that Nikita jasmine, who was only two months into taped, has been fired from the show. Jasmine will be taking the boot, according to a spokesperson for the show. “unacceptable” Behavior They said in a statement that: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.”

