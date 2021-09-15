A drug used to treat a rare autoimmune disorder has been recalled due to mold and yeast contamination.
A drug used to treat a rare autoimmune disorder has been recalled due to mold and yeast contamination. After laboratory tests revealed that three lots of Ruzurgi (amifampridine) 10-milligram tablets may be contaminated with yeast, mold, and aerobic bacteria, Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company of New Jersey is recalling them. The use of tainted items could result in "serious and life-threatening diseases."
