CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tuesday's top prospect performers

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Cubs: Brennen Davis, OF (MLB No. 14), Triple-A Iowa. Allow Brennen Davis to reintroduce himself. Davis made a splash in his debut with Iowa with two homers, including one in his very first plate appearance with the club. With the two long balls, Davis matched the two home runs that he hit in all of August with Double-A Tennessee. This is the second multihomer game of Davis’ career, the other coming on earlier this season on July 21. Cubs prospect stats »

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Rosario hits for cycle, seeing only 5 pitches

SAN FRANCISCO -- Eddie Rosario knew he had history off the crack of the bat. Upon making contact on a first-pitch curveball in the top of the ninth inning, Rosario raised his right hand in the air before the ball touched grass. His Braves teammates began celebrating, requesting the ball upon the play’s completion. Rosario had singled, which meant he had completed the cycle.
MLB
MLB

SF drops finale to Braves; NL West lead at 1

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants’ outfield defense didn’t do Anthony DeSclafani many favors on Sunday afternoon, but he mostly found ways to dig deep and pitch his way out of jams. That changed with one big swing of the bat from Adam Duvall. Duvall launched a two-run home run off...
MLB
MLB

Braves’ lead cut to 1 game amid ‘rough spell’

SAN FRANCISCO -- In right field at Oracle Park, the out-of-town scoreboard is still changed by hand. Throughout the Braves-Giants game on Saturday night, the score for the Phillies and Mets game literally loomed over the shoulder of Jorge Soler. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Giants' scoreboard...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
chatsports.com

Tigers' Derek Hill carted off field after banging head on artificial turf at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Derek Hill was carted off the field in the fifth inning Saturday after he banged his head hard on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field. Leading off the inning, Hill, the Tigers’ center fielder, dropped a bunt. Running at full speed, he lost his balance crossing the bag at first. He spun and landed hard on the back of his head.
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Boyle
Person
Kyle Harrison
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
MLB
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill needs wheelchair following injury

When it comes to injuries, Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill has not had the best of luck. Hill’s injury woes continued on Saturday when he needed a wheelchair after getting injured legging out a bunt single against the Tampa Bay Rays. Here are some photos from the play where Hill...
DETROIT, MI
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mariners#Rangers#Minor League#Double A Tennessee#Multihomer#Cubs#Multihit#The M Braves#Giants
MLB

The '21 rising star you might have missed

The best hitter on the best team in the American League West right now is probably the last Astro you think of. But there should be no hiding Kyle Tucker. Yes, Tucker has really been the best bat in the Astros' lineup this season. And their lineup has been very good. Not to mention it's full of bigger names like Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Michael Brantley. But the 24-year-old lefty-hitting outfielder is the one who leads the team in the key overall offensive stats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Cain sits following wall-crashing catch

MILWAUKEE -- Lorenzo Cain leaped, extended his left arm and made one of the Brewers’ best catches of the year in the second inning of Saturday’s 6-4 win over the Cubs at American Family Field. But at what cost?. With right fielder Avisaíl García already in the day-to-day category with...
MLB
MLB

'Complete and utter shock': Friedl's MLB call

CINCINNATI -- For a little while Friday evening, as Triple-A Louisville played a close game at Memphis in the middle innings, outfielder TJ Friedl was baffled when manager Pat Kelly pulled him out in a double switch. Afterwards, Friedl found out the reason. And it was a really good one.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy