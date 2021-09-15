Tuesday's top prospect performers

The best hitter on the best team in the American League West right now is probably the last Astro you think of. But there should be no hiding Kyle Tucker. Yes, Tucker has really been the best bat in the Astros' lineup this season. And their lineup has been very good. Not to mention it's full of bigger names like Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Michael Brantley. But the 24-year-old lefty-hitting outfielder is the one who leads the team in the key overall offensive stats.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO