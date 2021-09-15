CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The curfew in the 12 LGAs of concern has been lifted

By Maxim Boon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom September 15, people living in Western and Southwestern Sydney will be allowed out any time of day or night. As more than 80 per cent of the community transmission cases diagnosed during the Delta outbreak have been located in the 12 LGAs of concern, people living in these areas have been subject to the harshest lockdown rules ever implemented in NSW.

