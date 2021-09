The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team swept through the competition and won the Putnam County Tournament Championship. Chillicothe opened with a 12-1 win over Highland High School. The Lady The Lady Hornets scored five runs in the second and four in the third inning to open a big lead. Mika Hibner had three hits and six RBI in the win. Kinlei Boley and Halle Rucker held Highland to just three hits.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO