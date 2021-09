NYC is back! What a great week with the return of the Met Ball and The Great White Way open again. Valerie Smaldone shares what it was like to be at Wicked earlier this week. Ellen Easton shares photos from her sneak peak of the MET’s new fashion exhibit. Live performances are everywhere, and we’ve got a few to add to your calendar. But with all due prejudice, the hottest show this fall is Tomatoes Got Talent. Our roving photographer takes us to Ray’s Candy Store in Alphabet City. And our Broadway Babe has some fun free streaming picks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO