Widely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is laying out his top five altcoins to watch for the rest of this month. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe starts his list with Cosmos (ATOM), a project dubbed as the “internet of blockchains.” Though ATOM has already exploded in USD value, the analyst looks at its Bitcoin pair (ATOM/BTC) and posits that the hot altcoin still has room to grow over 170% from current prices of 0.00089 BTC, worth $40.51.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO