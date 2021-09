Following the bitcoin flash crash on Monday which wiped out over $200 billion from the crypto market, almost all cryptocurrencies continue to be on a downward trend with no signs of recovery yet.Bitcoin is down by about 7 per cent since its values 24 hours earlier, and is currently trading at close to $42,000.Ethereum (ether) has also fallen by more than 7 per cent, while Cardano (ada), Solana (SOL) and dogecoin have also lowered in values by over 5 per cent compared to their prices a day earlier.While it is hard to pinpoint exactly caused prices to drop, some...

