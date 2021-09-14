3 reasons why Polkadot is en-route to a new ATH even after a 256% rally

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 20:. Strap yourselves in and hold on tight as we are in for a white knuckle ride. Markets have finally cottoned on to the potential mess that is Evergrande. You heard it here, not first, but we have been on this one for a while. Asian markets tanked overnight, and Europe, never one to miss out on some pessimism, took the baton and hammered stocks further. It is a broad slide with growth and reopening stocks in particular getting hit hard. Watch meme names from the open as the high delta usually means some serious pain for the sector. We can see the new meme favourite IRNT down 7% in the premarket already.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO