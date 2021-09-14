CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 reasons why Polkadot is en-route to a new ATH even after a 256% rally

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

Steady development and strong fundamentals suggest that DOT’s rally toward a new all-time high is in the making. The recent 256% Polkadot (DOT) recovery over the past 56 days has been nothing short of spectacular. Although the price is 23% below its $49.80 all-time high from four months ago, the altcoin’s $39 billion market capitalization has outperformed the Ether (ETH) by 66% over the past thirty days.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot traders can long here to get in on the rally

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. While some alts faced an extended drawdown post 7 September, Polkadot seemed to be a bit of a rebel. Bucking the broader market trend, DOT kicked off a strong rally which peaked at $38.4 – A near 4-month high for the digital asset. Moreover, its weekly gains of 30% easily bested other coins in the top 10.
STOCKS
investing.com

Cisco’s Shift May Fuel More Gains Even After 30% Stock Rally

Among tech giants, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO ) doesn’t spark much excitement. The world’s biggest maker of routers and switches dominates in a cyclical market, focusing on the low-margin hardware products. But this is going to change drastically in the next four years. The Silicon Valley stalwart is being transformed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Polkadot Tokens Are Soaring Today

The Polkadot network is preparing to launch business-grade cross-linking projects for the first time. The pre-launch testing is not reporting any game-changing technical issues. Sometimes, that’s all it takes to get investors excited about this innovative blockchain system. What happened. Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT) tokens rose all the way to $38.51 on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ath#Data Aggregation#Derivatives#Auction#Dot#Altcoin#Polkadot Usdt#Terra#Dtrade#Dex#Cointelegraph
ambcrypto.com

Why there is good reason to expect full recovery from Polkadot

Bitcoin was down by 2.3%, Ethereum by almost 4%, and Cardano by 4.5%, at the time of writing, while Solana had depreciated by over 11% on the daily chart. Among the market’s top ten coins, however, Polkadot didn’t seem to be doing too bad though. Ergo, the question – What’s holding up DOT’s price and is there hope for full recovery?
STOCKS
u.today

Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Rallying Close to $52,000

On September 5, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, rallied from the $50,300 area, adding $1,000 in a long green candle. Here’s are likely reasons that drove BTC above the do-or-die resistance threshold. Altcoin rally led by Ethereum. The price Bitcoin managed to close the weekend with was $51,911 and it was...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Three reasons why Elrond (EGLD) price is hitting new daily highs

DeFi-focused protocols are seeing a sustained upward move and the the momentum appaers to be picking up pace now that the NFT sector has cooled off over the past two weeks. Since the beginning of August, Elrond (EGLD), a scalable and secure blockchain platform designed for distributed apps and enterprise-level businesses has been in a strong rally.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Three reasons why Quant's price has rallied 200% in the last month

Interoperability between blockchain networks has emerged as one of the most important concepts in the cryptocurrency ecosystem because users are looking for the most cost-effective ways to transfer value across the ecosystem. One interoperability-focused protocol that has seen its price skyrocket to a new all-time high is Quant (QNT), a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptocoingossip.com

Solana Drops Close To 20%, Imminent Rebound Or Start Of Correction?

Solana has been caught in the crossfire as investors woke up to a bloody Monday due to hurdles in the Asian markets. The top cryptocurrencies by market cap are in the red recording moderate to heavy losses in the 24-hour chart. Solana Follows The General Sentiment In The Crypto Market.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE slides after Evergrande sparks sell-off but airliners rebound sharply

The FTSE 100 slid as it followed the Evergrande-driven global sell off but recovered from intra-day losses on the back of a recovery by travel stocks.British Airways owner IAG soared by more than 11%, or 16.68p, to 166.18p after it was confirmed that the White House will ease travel restrictions to US from Europe in November.Airliners had already been buoyed by the announcement last week that UK restrictions would be eased but their shares took flight at the end of the session on Monday.London’s top flight closed 59.73 points, or 0.86%, lower at 6,903.91 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cryptocoingossip.com

Optimistic Ethereum Unveils One-Click Layer 2 Deployment

Ethereum scaling solutions provider Optimism has detailed its latest upgrade which will make deploying to Layer 2 much easier for developers. In a blog post on Sept 18, Optimistic Ethereum revealed that it was in the process of developing a way to deploy smart contracts onto its platform with just a click.
SOFTWARE
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: En route to test the year low

News coming from China exacerbate concerns about the global economic comeback. The German Producer Price Index jumped to 12% YoY in August. EUR/USD bounced modestly from around 1.1700, remains at risk of falling. The EUR/USD pair battles around the 1.1700 level as the greenback firms up in a risk-averse environment....
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Whales Have Bought Staggering $8,800,000,000 in BTC Since Mid-July, Says On-Chain Analyst Will Clemente

A popular on-chain analyst says that crypto whales have been buying up Bitcoin (BTC) at an astonishing rate in recent months. Citing data from Glassnode, Will Clemente tells Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano that even though whales, or entities with at least 1,000 BTC, unloaded Bitcoin in May, they started “aggressively buying” the top crypto just two months later.
RETAIL
cryptocoingossip.com

Here Are the Top 5 Altcoins for the Remainder of September, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Widely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is laying out his top five altcoins to watch for the rest of this month. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe starts his list with Cosmos (ATOM), a project dubbed as the “internet of blockchains.” Though ATOM has already exploded in USD value, the analyst looks at its Bitcoin pair (ATOM/BTC) and posits that the hot altcoin still has room to grow over 170% from current prices of 0.00089 BTC, worth $40.51.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Finnovex Middle East 2021: Post-Event Roundup

RAKBANK, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), SmartStream, Network International L.L.C, Backbase, Abaka, Smartmessage, Confluent, Appway, IDS Fintech, Creatio, Smart Middle East Ltd, Faloos were well-represented at the third Annual Edition of Finnovex Middle East to champion the conversation on what the future holds for the banking and financial sector in the Middle Eastern region.
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

DeFi Bridging Protocol pNetwork Suffers $12 Million Hack

An unidentified hacker has stolen 277 wrapped Bitcoin, currently worth around $12.5 million, by exploiting a bug in decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability protocol pNetwork, its developers disclosed on Sunday. According to the platform’s Twitter account, a bug in the protocol’s codebase was used to attack pBTC tokens—pNetwork’s version of wrapped...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin extends slide below $43K as Binance’s BTC stash grows to May-crash levels

Bitcoin has been leaving Coinbase’s wallets in 2021, while BTC exchange reserves on Binance tell a different story. Despite Bitcoin (BTC) dropping below the $43,000 mark on Monday, the outflow of BTC from exchanges has continued in a multi-month trend, particularly on Coinbase Pro. BTC/USD 4-hour candle chart, Coinbase. Source:...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Seat buckles fastened, tray tables in their upright position

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 20:. Strap yourselves in and hold on tight as we are in for a white knuckle ride. Markets have finally cottoned on to the potential mess that is Evergrande. You heard it here, not first, but we have been on this one for a while. Asian markets tanked overnight, and Europe, never one to miss out on some pessimism, took the baton and hammered stocks further. It is a broad slide with growth and reopening stocks in particular getting hit hard. Watch meme names from the open as the high delta usually means some serious pain for the sector. We can see the new meme favourite IRNT down 7% in the premarket already.
STOCKS
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy