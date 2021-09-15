CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholastic Field Hockey roundup: Rondout downs Arlington

By Mike Stribl
Daily Freeman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYSERIKE, N.Y. — Recent adjustments paid off handsomely for Rondout Valley High’s field hockey team Tuesday as it defeated Arlington 7-1 in a non-league match. Sophia Schoonmaker paced the (3-1) Ganders with four goals. Lauren Schoonmaker also scored and dished out two assists. Mackenzie Heyl added a goal and one assist, Ella Meoli also tallied and Olivia Waruch and Lauren Dunn each had an assist for Rondout.

