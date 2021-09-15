CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Says Viral ‘Spider-Man’ Set Image Was Photoshopped

By Claire Epting
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andrew Garfield has once again denied any involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Garfield dismissed the idea that there was photographic evidence of him being on set for the upcoming MCU film. Then, he amended his statement to say that he was aware of the image, but it wasn’t authentic. “I heard about it,” Garfield admitted, “And I did see it. And it's a Photoshop.” Garfield continued, “I'm trying to manage expectations.”

