Windham-Campbell literary festival moves online with nine-episode salon

Provincetown, where the state slips into the ocean, has drawn generations of writers and artists to its dunes and shores and streets. This weekend, the annual Provincetown Book Festival unfolds, in person, involving dozens of authors and events. On Saturday at noon, Brandon Taylor will discuss “Real Fiction/Real Life”; Kerri Greenidge will talk about “Black Radical (100 Years Before Black Lives Matter)” at 1:30 pm. Mona Awad and Heidi Pitlor will engage with the “Seriously Funny” at 3 pm. And Paul Lisicky and Andrea Lawlor will discuss “Provincetown: Life at the Edge of the World” at 6 pm. Sunday’s events include a conversation between Joshua Henkin and Matthew Klam, a talk about essays with Jennifer De Leon and Aminatta Forna, “The Politics of Memoir” with Maya Lang and Rajiv Mohabir, a wondering about “The Future of Poetry” with January Gill O’Neil and Porsha Olayiwola, and a discussion of “Exploring the Shadows: Fiction vs. History” with Francine Prose and Aaron Lecklider. All events are free and take place at the Provincetown Public Library, and pre-registration is required. For a complete schedule and to register for tickets, visit provincetownbookfestival.org.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO