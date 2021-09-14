CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham-Campbell literary festival moves online with nine-episode salon

By Mike Cummings
yale.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYale’s Windham-Campbell Literature Prizes have transformed their flagship fall literary festival into a virtual salon series showcasing the creativity of its 2021 recipients over the course of nine episodes streaming every Wednesday from Sept. 15 to Nov. 10. Each episode will highlight one of the eight prize recipients with the...

news.yale.edu

thecinemaholic.com

Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on Hulu is a mystery drama set in an ultra-exclusive retreat, where nine individuals come to get help with their emotional demons. What they expect to be a luxurious getaway, however, soon turns out to be a dark journey into their psyche as the mysterious leader of the retreat begins to dose them with hallucinogens as part of the treatment. Wildly different in personality and background, the nine individuals then begin to learn more and more about each other and themselves as each of their twisted pasts comes to the surface.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Steve McQueen Is on a Mission to Mainstream Black British History with Three New Documentaries

Steve McQueen’s 2020 anthology film series “Small Axe” grew out of a desire to shed light on Black resistance movements in Britain, between the 1960s and 1980s. So, too, does a complementary new franchise of individual documentaries, executive produced by McQueen, which chronicle pivotal stories from recent British history largely ignored by media. Viewed collectively, the films make it clear that McQueen almost single-handedly aims to disrupt the preferred timeline with films that detail tumultuous crusades for change that cross borders, and still very much resonate today. “When I was growing up, we did not learn about our own history unfortunately,...
MOVIES
gratefulweb.com

Online Music Festival Plants Quarter Million Trees

With your help, we got the word out. With your help, we planted 250,000 trees. This is simply to say, thank you. Nearly 25,000 people registered, all donations went directly to TreeSisters. One dollar, one tree. Our mission is to plant one million trees within one year. The Shift Music...
MUSIC
