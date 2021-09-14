CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Republicans are set to subpoena documents and hire a contractor for their 2020 election review

By Andrew Seidman
inquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania Republican lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday to subpoena Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for voter records, communication between state and county elections officials, and other documents as they investigate the 2020 presidential election 10 months after Joe Biden’s victory. The vote comes as the Senate has been interviewing vendors...

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

US News and World Report

Wisconsin Election Investigator Warns of Subpoenas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election released a video Monday threatening to subpoena election officials who don't comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the battleground state. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
wdac.com

Lawsuit Filed By PA Senate Democrats Over Election Subpoenas

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate Democrats are suing to block subpoenas seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s election. Democrats sued after the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena for detailed state election records, including the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number, and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The 53-page lawsuit was filed Friday. Senate Republicans say information from the PA Department of State is needed as part of the ongoing investigation in the state’s election system.
HARRISBURG, PA
Law.com

Dentons Lawyers Back Pa. Democrats in Challenge to GOP's 2020 Election Review Subpoenas

Pennsylvania Democrats have turned to Dentons Cohen & Grigsby as they mount a legal challenge over a GOP-backed probe aimed at reviewing the 2020 election. On Sept. 17, the five Democratic members of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee filed an injunction seeking to block their Republican counterparts on the committee from issuing subpoenas aimed at forcing the Department of State to turn over election-related materials, including names, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, address and partial Social Security numbers of all registered voters in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
York Dispatch Online

Pa. Senate Dems sue Republicans to block subpoena of voter data

PHILADELPHIA — Democrats in the Pennsylvania Senate sued their Republican colleagues Friday evening to block them from subpoenaing voter records as part of a review of the 2020 election. The lawsuit argues that the Republican effort unconstitutionally tramples on the separation of powers by stepping on the courts’ power to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA Republican Election Clown Show Must End

If you own an iPhone, you probably just completed a security update to your system. (If you haven’t done so, you really ought to as there is new malware/virus that allows your phone to be hacked without your knowledge.) Think about all the personal information on your phone: user ID...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

GOP lawmakers vote for subpoena seeking PA voter information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are preparing to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. The Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee met Wednesday for a party-line vote on a subpoena for detailed information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

PA Senate Panel Approves Subpoenas For Election Audit

HARRISBURG – A party line vote was held by the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the issuance of subpoenas for critical information from the PA Department of State as part of a forensic investigation in the state’s election system. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said the Senate has clear authority to conduct the review and is not about trying to overturn the last election. The subpoenas will include all guidance issued to counties and all communications between the Department of State and county election officials. Subpoenas were also approved for key voter data, including lists of all registered voters, voter activity, the method by which voters cast their ballots, and changes in voter registration. Corman praised Committee Chairman, Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush for leading the hearing saying he answered all questions posed by Senate Democrats openly and honestly, in stark contrast to the Department of State’s refusal to participate whatsoever in the Senate’s efforts to provide transparency and oversight of our election system. Democrats are vowing to challenge the subpoenas in court.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc23.com

Pa Election Audit

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania is now underway with a lot of questions. It will be paid for by taxpayers, but the actual price tag is just one element of the unknown issues. The Senate Republicans leading the audit of recent election says don’t...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PA Republicans should reject election audit

Most Pennsylvania Republican State Senators seem hell bent to follow in the unguided footsteps of their brethren in Arizona into Trump lunacy land to perform a so-called “forensic audit” of the 2020 election. The Commonwealth Republican Leadership should reject such a crazy idea. For many months now, the Harrisburg leadership...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

It's not just Arizona: Pennsylvania Republicans launch election 'review'

Even after the Arizona Republicans' election "audit" was exposed as an utterly bonkers exercise, there was little doubt that GOP officials from other states – many of whom traveled to Phoenix and took notes – would try to export the fiasco. The question wasn't whether we'd see some Arizona-style election "investigations"; the question was where and when.
ARIZONA STATE

