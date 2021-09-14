Smiths to celebrate 65th anniversary

Warren and Marvel Smith, 3143 262nd St., DeWitt, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, Sept. 16. No special event is planned. The former Marvel Acord and Mr. Smith were married on that date in 1956, at the Methodist Church, in Montezuma. They moved to DeWitt in 1959, where Warren worked as a mechanic/manager at the local IH dealership. In 1986, he began his own business, Warren’s Repair. Marvel was employed as office assistant at the Clinton County Extension Office for 26 years.