Jenkins County, GA

Mary Joyce Wiggins

By Name
themillennews.com
 6 days ago

Mrs. Mary Joyce Wiggins, 81, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Jenkins County Hospital. She was born in Emanuel County, a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church but attended Deep Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation was 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Deep Creek Freewill Baptist Church with graveside service following at 2:30 pm in the church cemetery with Rev. Butch Taylor officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Wiggins and grandson Hunter Michael Wiggins. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Janice W. Morris and Joann W. Reeves (David) of Millen; 3 sons, Jason Wiggins, Mike Wiggins (Daphne), and Jeff Wiggins (Jennifer) of Millen; brother, Pete Canady; grandchildren, Josh Reeves, Jill Reeves, Johnathan Reeves, Tanner Wiggins, Avery Wiggins, Jake Morris (Tammy), Amberly Wiggins, Lawton Wiggins; and a great grandchild, Braelyn Reeves. Active Pallbearers were Bobby Oglesby, Sean Craig, Ronnie Johnson, Stacy Garvin, Larry Brinson, Frank Canady, Tim Edenfield, Ronnie Newsome, and Charley Waters.

www.themillennews.com

