Marchon Doucet Jr. Moenette and Marchon Doucet of Ville Platte announce the birth of their son, Marchon Fondez Doucet Jr., born at Acadian Medical Center on Sept. 1 weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Philip and Carolyn Lafleur of Ville Platte. Paternal grandparents are Founder Doucet and Marlon Janice of Ville Platte. He was welcomed home by his older sister Marlei and…

VILLE PLATTE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO