ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - St. Louis Cardinals will finally get what they begged for during most of Monday's 5-1 loss to the LA Dodgers. Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup. The 41-year-old who was drafted by St. Louis, spent the first 11 seasons of his first-ballot Hall of Fame career there and won two World Series with the Cardinals will bat third and play first base. First pitch at Busch Stadium is at 6:45 p.m.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO