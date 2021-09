Mozelle Homecoming will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Bill Franklin Center. Registration starts at 9am, with the program starting at 10:30am. We know that 2020 was a hard year for many. The Homecoming committee has decided to honor our frontline workers. This year's honorees will be former students who are/were members of the military, law enforcement, medical professionals and education professionals. Each one of these will be given a small token of our appreciation and be given an opportunity to say a word if they so choose.

