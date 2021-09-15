1. Add extra bedding in neutral fall colors.

Prime locations to view fall colors by foot or car. The last breaths of summer have nearly been taken here in the San Luis Valley. Golden seas of sunflowers signal that the precious months of wildflower blooms are almost complete. Busy birds, insects, and critters are stocking up to prepare for the cooler months ahead, some called to migrate, others to harvest and prepare for winter. Autumn is quickly approaching, and with it the miraculous turning of the leaves. Rich hues of gold, orange, and red will soon line our mountains and valley as temperatures drop and chlorophyl production wanes. Witnessing the colorful display of fall foliage is a special way to welcome the change of season and celebrate the beauty of our state. Consider a hike or day drive to some of the prime viewing spots for autumn leaves this September and October.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO