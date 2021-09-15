CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Now a Bettor's Favorite to Make the Playoffs

By Erick Trickel
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

The NFL season is underway, and people are getting their bets in on the excitement. Believe it or not, the Denver Broncos happen to be a favorite for many bettors.

When it comes to NFL teams that missed the playoffs last year, the Broncos have become the most popular team bettors are wagering to make the playoffs.

This betting development reveals a growing belief in how improved the Broncos are overall. There's no question that this team appears to be much improved over last year, but how much is the question.

The Broncos have leap-frogged Las Vegas and Los Angeles to become the second most-likely team to win the AFC West, according to SI Gambling. Kansas City still sits atop that particular hill.

Playoffs are the goal, but are the Broncos truly poised to make a run? Denver has plenty of talent and its schedule features some stretches that could be vital for a playoff push.

To make it to the postseason, the Broncos need to win the games they're supposed to, including the final two contests in September. After starting the season 1-0, Denver has a tough test in October with three AFC North games, followed by the team's first divisional opponent, and another NFC East foe.

Despite that grueling gauntlet, 3-2 is a real possibility for Denver. If this team is sitting no worse than 5-3 after the first eight games, that'd put the Broncos in an excellent position to make a playoff run down the stretch.

Denver's November slate of games looks to be the second easiest month of the season, at least on paper, with two final NFC East games and a second divisional match. While the Philadelphia Eagles aren't projected to have a good season, the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers are up in the air.

If Denver can walk out 2-1, the playoffs would become probable.

The stretch run is going to be brutal for the Broncos with four division games, including both Kansas City bouts, out of six contests. Entering December at 7-4 or better is a must if the Broncos are going to make the playoffs, but it doesn't guarantee a spot either. Denver can't end its season worse than 3-3 if it wants to push for the playoffs, but 4-2 would probably be enough.

It's easy to see why the Broncos have become a favorite for bettors among teams that missed postseason football last year. The schedule is favorable, and there is no question about the talent on the team after Denver's romping Week 1 victory.

If talent were all it took to make the playoffs, that'd be a football utopia, but it's the players and coaches who have to go out there and will it into existence.

