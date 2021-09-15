CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Audubon Referendum Passes: Bomstad-Miller elected to School Board

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon School Referendum passed according to the unofficial results released on Tuesday.

The Public Measure to adopt a revenue purpose statement passed with 117 to 10, or 92.13 percent in favor. This will allow the Audubon Community School District to use revenues from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund. Superintendent Eric Trager says this measure solidifies enough funds to finish the Middle/School Renovation project.

In addition to the revenue purpose statement measure, Anne Bomstad-Miller running unopposed for the Audubon School Board at-large seat, secured 118 votes or 92.91 percent of the votes for the seat.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

