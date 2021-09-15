CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo School Board Meetings held virtually, woman claims move was made to silence public

By Raya Quttaineh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo School Board meetings are now being held virtually due to some participants not wearing face masks. According to Board President Rebecca Knutson, some attendees and participants at recent meetings had not been following protocols including wearing masks inside district buildings. The decision to move meetings virtually was made at the last Governance Committee meeting.

